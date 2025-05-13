Several injured, dozens displaced after fire tears through Trenton, NJ, rowhomes

The Red Cross of New Jersey was working to help those displaced after a fire tore through rowhomes in Trenton, New Jersey before noon on Monday.

According to officials, about 25 people have been displaced and several people were injured -- though, officials have not yet detailed how many people were hurt or the severity of their injuries -- when a fire broke out at a rowhome located along the 800 block of Liberty Street in Trenton, NJ, around 11 a.m. on Monday.

The incident, officials said, grew to a three-alarm fire before it was extinguished.

As spotted by NBC10's SkyForce10, several homes appeared to be damaged by the flames.

Also, NBC10 has obtained surveillance video from the scene that shows firefighters racing towards the fire.

An investigation into the cause of this incident is still ongoing, officials said.