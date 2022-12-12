Several Homes Catch Fire in Philly's Frankford Neighborhood

Several homes caught fire on a Northeast Philadelphia city block Monday afternoon.

NBC10’s SkyForce10 helicopter captured thick smoke billowing over an area of Salem Street in the Frankford neighborhood. It appeared four homes on the 4700 block of Salem Street had caught fire. Police later said no one was injured.

Firefighters were dousing the houses with water from street level. Affected residents were sent to Saint Mark's Church at 4442 Frankford Ave.

Earlier in the day, Philadelphia Fire Department Capt. Derek Bowmer cautioned that, "We have a fire problem in this city" after someone died in the Brewerytown neighborhood in another house fire.