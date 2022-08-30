Several Catholic Schools Without Textbooks Ahead of School Year

Several schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia are missing vital textbooks due to a system “backlog” a week before the start of the school year, educators say.

Archdiocese officials say the lack of books is due to a backlog with Non Public Information System, a web-based application for school’s to order instruction material for non-public schools.

“All the private schools in the area are in the same situation. All of the local public school districts, they all have their books. Every private school in the area, no one has their books,” Saints Colman-John Neumann Principal Kelly Ciminera said Tuesday night.

The rush is on to get much-needed textbooks to the private school in Bryn Mawr.

Classes start next week for Archdiocesan schools, and Ciminera told NBC10 they won’t have the hundreds of reading, math, and science books for the first day. And most likely won’t have them for the first couple of weeks of the new school year.

“Everything is backlogged,” Ciminera said. “I don’t think they have enough employees to help get through all of the amount of orders to be approved.”

Ss. Colman-John Neumann isn’t alone; Ciminera believes there are dozens of elementary school in the archdiocese going through the same struggles.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education said it’s working on the fixing the issues as fast as possible.

“The Department fully understands the urgency associated with ensuring schools have textbook materials, and staff have been working around the clock, processing hundreds of orders each day,” Casey Smith with the Pennsylvania Department of Education said.

“We’ve sent emails to parents. We’ve sent links for parents to email and reach out to their local representatives, it seems to be helping a little bit, but there’s no books in sight at all,” Ciminera said.

The archdiocese said they, too, have been in contact with state representatives.

“An Archdiocesan representative working with the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference (PCC) has spoken to the Acting Secretary of Education numerous times since last Friday regarding the Non Public Information System (NPIS) backlog,” Kenneth Gavin said in an email. “In addition, many state representatives and senators, as well as local elected representatives throughout the five county region have contacted the Secretary of Education and Governor Wolf regarding this issue. As a result, we are beginning to see positive momentum.”

Officials with the archdiocese said they believe the textbook orders should be approved in the next several business days. They say they did order the books on time, so that’s not the issue.