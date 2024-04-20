To celebrate Autism Acceptance Month in June, Sesame Place Philadelphia will be introducing “Low Sensory Days.”

This is all part of the park’s accessibility program to create a more inclusive in-park experience for everyone on the Autism spectrum.

Traditionally high sensory experiences at the park will be made into less stimulating activities.

Low sensory days will be offered on Sunday, June 9 and Sunday, June 23.

On Low Sensory Days, Sesame Place will offer a modified dinner and show experience for guests.

Even though they are designed to have a low sensory impact, all guests are invited to enjoy the Low Sensory Dine and Show.

The park will offer two separate showing times:

Low Sensory Dine with Elmo & Friends at 9:30 a.m. that will offer breakfast

Low Sensory Show at 12:15 p.m. that will offer a showing of "Welcome to the Party!" at Abby's Paradise Theater

Both of these great events will have quiet sounds with limited audio and visual effects.

Guests will also have the chance to meet their favorite characters during the showtimes if they want to.

The character Julia will be around for meet-and-greets throughout the month of June if guests can't make it to one of the showtimes.

As Sesame Place celebrates Autism Acceptance Month in June, they will be giving away free copies of "Sesame Street" storybooks. Guests can pick up their copy at the Welcome Center when they visit during the month.

There are accommodations always available for guests at Sesame Place including a Low Sensory Room, the Ride Accessibility Program and Special Access Pass as well as noise-canceling headphones.

Sesame Place is designated as a Certified Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continued Education Standards (IBCCES)