Series of Shootings Reported in Monroe County, Pennsylvania

Rapid gunfire was reported at the Dollar General store on Route 196 in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, according to Mount Pocono Borough Mayor Michael Penn. 

By David Chang

police line do not cross
Getty Images

An investigation is underway after several shootings were reported in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, Monday night. 

The Monroe County Office of Emergency Management also tweeted that there were several "shooting incidents" in the area.

Police are asking those on the 196 Corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East to shelter in place, according to Monroe County's Office of Emergency Management.

Penn said there were at least four victims at four different crime scenes and the situation is being considered a “developing community safety danger.” He also said there were “shooting suspects at large.”

Officials have not yet revealed further details on the shootings. 

This story is developing. Stay with NBC10.com for the latest updates. 

