Series of Shootings Leave Multiple People Hurt in the Pocono Area

What to Know Authorities have lifted a shelter-in-place order hours after a string of shootings left at least four people injured in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains.

Authorities early Tuesday tweeted that while the investigation is ongoing, they don’t believe the public is in “imminent danger.”

Shots rang out Monday not far from each other in at least four different areas of Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

An investigation is underway after several shootings were reported in Monroe County, in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, Monday night.

Rapid gunfire was reported at the Dollar General store on Route 196 in Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, according to Mount Pocono Borough Mayor Michael Penn.

Authorities early Tuesday lifted a shelter-in-place order hours after a string of shootings left at least four people injured in a community in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.

Authorities tweeted that while the investigation in Coolbaugh Township was ongoing Tuesday morning, they did not believe the public was in “imminent danger.”

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Police have lifted the shelter in place order for Coolbaugh Township. pic.twitter.com/VOcLyXDWv2 — Monroe County OEM (@MonroeCtyOEM) January 19, 2021

Shots rang out on Monday not far from each other in at least four different areas of Monroe County, Pennsylvania. A woman was flown to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her back, while another victim appeared to be shot in the head, Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said at a news conference, during which he said no suspects had been arrested.

One of the other victims suffered a gunshot to the arm and the fourth victim was hit in the leg. None of their medical conditions were disclosed.

Police were interviewing people of interest in the shootings, which they believe were connected. Police have also requested multiple search warrants and have witnesses, Wagner said.

The Monroe County Office of Emergency Management had tweeted at about 8:45 p.m. that residents “on the 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East” should shelter in place and report any suspicious activity.

In a separate statement, the office said police located multiple victims at the first reported shooting in the Pocono Country Place neighborhood. A second shooting was reported at a nearby shopping center, followed by a third shooting along Pennsylvania Route 196 with a victim and a fourth shooting nearby with another victim, the office said.

Officials have not yet to reveal further details on the shootings.