Serial robber targets 2 pet stores in Philadelphia, police say

Doggie Style Pets has been targeted by a serial robber at two locations in the Philadelphia area, according to police.

Police said the first incident happened on the 2100 block of South St. on Dec. 16 at 7:35 p.m. and the next incident was on the 1800 block of E. Passyunk Ave. on Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Police describe the suspect as a man, approximately 5’10”, medium build, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants, black sandals and a blue/white mask over his face.

The suspect implied he had a firearm on him during these robberies, but no firearm was ever observed, police said.

If you see the suspect police ask you not to approach and contact 911 immediately. If you have any information about these incidents you can contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.