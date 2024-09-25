Serial killer Keith ‘The Beast' Gibson charged with contempt after outbursts in Philly court

No matter the outcome of hearings in Philadelphia, serial killer Keith Gibson -- who called himself "The Beast" -- is never expected to be released from prison.

That's because, in Delaware, he has been sentenced to seven life terms, as well as 296 years in prison in connection to a crime spree in 2021 that left two people dead.

Yet, along with those slaying, Gibson, 42, is accused of killing four people in Philadelphia, as well.

And, on Tuesday, he was in court in Philadelphia for a preliminary hearing on charges he faces in those slayings.

At that hearing, Gibson added new charges of contempt after repeat outbursts during testimony.

In fact, he was removed from the courtroom after he interrupted testimony at least 10 times.

After the hearing, prosecutor Joanne Pescatore told NBC10 said that, after years of delay, it was time for Gibson to face justice for his alleged crimes.

“These families have been waiting three-and-a-half years for justice," she said.

When asked about what weight these proceedings might have, as Gibson has already been sentenced to multiple life sentences, Pesactore said that the family of every victim deserve to have their day in court and seek justice for their loved ones.

"I care about these families. I've been asked that question many times about this particular case and, every single person deserves justice," she said. "I don't care how long it takes. I don't care what sentences this person is serving. This family wants to know what happened to their loved one and they have a right to know that.”

Gibson's crime spree began shortly after he was released in December of 2020 after spending 13 years in prison for manslaughter.

In Philadelphia, Gibson is facing charges for the killings of his mother, which happened on Feb. 6, 2021 along with the slayings of a North Philadelphia doughnut shop manager and the deaths of two men found shot in the head inside a store in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood in January of 2021.

On May 15, 2021, when he shot and killed Leslie Ruiz-Basilio, 28, during a robbery at a Metro PCS store on Kirkwood Highway in Elsmere, Delaware, and stole her vehicle.

Less than a month later, Gibson shot and killed Ronald Wright, 42, during a robbery.

Over the following three days, Gibson robbed or assaulted another three victims.

Gibson was arrested on June 8, 2021, in connection with one of the robberies at a Wilmington Rite Aid in which he shot and injured a store clerk.

Court documents note he is in custody awaiting a new hearing on the contempt charges following his outbursts on Tuesday.