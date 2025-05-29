Serial burglars target auto shops throughout Philly, police say

Police are searching for at least two men who they believe burglarized multiple auto shops and other businesses throughout Philadelphia.

Police identified Marcos Neto as one of the suspects. Neto – who is possibly in the area of Castor and Levick streets – is wanted for commercial burglary charges and other related offenses, according to investigators. Police said Neto has several distinctive tattoos on his right hand and on his neck.

According to investigators, Neto and at least one other person were involved in the following incidents:

On Feb. 15, 2025, Philadelphia police responded to Royal Car Center on the 3900 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard for the report of a person with a weapon. When they arrived, they found a side glass window of the business that was broken. Surveillance video captured a man in a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black gloves, a black skullcap, and white sneakers stealing three iPhones from the business.

On Monday, May 5, 2025, at 7:31 a.m., police responded to the Northeast Community Auto Center on the 6100 block of Roosevelt Boulevard for a report of a burglary. When they arrived, they were met by a worker who said a man was captured on surveillance video climbing through a second-floor window of the business and trying to get into a locked office. Police later found several spent shell casings in the lobby of the business with damage to the front glass window. Additional video showed the man trying to break into the office by using a shovel earlier that morning at 1 a.m. He then pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the glass window before fleeing out of the second-floor window. Investigators later identified the man as Marcos Neto.

Neto then targeted the Guardo Body Shop on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 3:45 a.m., police said. Surveillance video showed him walking through the business and removing a rivet tool while armed with a handgun, according to investigators. He then went into the Nut and Bolt Factory inside the shop before fleeing the scene, police said.

Guardo Body Shop was targeted again three days later on May 10, 2025, police said. A medium-built man with facial hair who was wearing a puffy coat and light-colored pants broke through the backdoor of the shop and stole three buffer machines, according to investigators.

On May 24, 2025, at 5:09 a.m., a man wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black pants kicked in the front glass door of King’s Deli, went inside the business, damaged the cash register and stole lottery tickets, police said.

A day later, on May 25, 2025, the owner of a recycling company on the 2200 block of Fraley Street arrived at his business around 5:30 a.m. and discovered someone had broken open a wall and ransacked an office. Police said the suspect stole two cellphones from the office. One of the phones was found near the exit while another phone – which did not belong to the business owner – was found in the driveway, according to investigators. Police also found a Toyota Prius that was parked at a connected business. The vehicle’s rear passenger window was shattered while the interior was ransacked. Police also found brown gloves inside the vehicle.

Investigators later determined a masked man armed with a handgun who was wearing a black and blue hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, white sneakers and brown gloves was involved in the burglary.

Also on May 25, at 1:30 a.m., a man wearing a blue jacket and light-colored pants threw a rock through the window of Christian Auto on the 5000 block of Torresdale Avenue. The man broke into the business but didn’t steal any items, investigators said.

Police also responded to another reported burglary that day, this time at Yafro Towing on the 5600 block of Tulip Street. A witness told investigators he locked the business on May 24, 2025, at 11 p.m. When he returned the next morning at 9 a.m., he noticed the front door had been broken into and several tools and other equipment were missing.

On May 26, 2025, around 11:45 p.m., police responded to J&M Windows & Doors on the 4300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard for a reported burglary. When they arrived, they found the gate had been cut open and a vehicle was unsecured with a broken driver’s side window. A witness told police he spotted a man cutting the fence and then exiting the property with a large box. The suspect was described as a man with facial hair wearing a dark jacket, red cap, and yellow-over-gray t-shirt over his shoulders.

If you have any information on Neto, the second unidentified suspect or any of the burglaries, call the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154. If you see Neto or the second suspect, do not approach them but instead call 911 immediately. You can also submit a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Philadelphia police website. All tips will be confidential.