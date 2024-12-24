Serial bank robber caught by police as he exited Bensalem bank with bag of cash

A serial bank robber was caught by police just moments after running out of a Bensalem Township bank with a bag full of cash, police shared.

According to the Bensalem Township Police Department, around 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, 204, a man wearing a black knit hat, black surgical mask, navy blue sweatshirt, and black pants entered a TD Bank located at 2751 Street Rd.

Police said the man handed a demand note that said, “Give me all the money in your drawer and make sure it does not have any trackers in it.”

The teller activated the silent alarm and told the man that he could not access the cash machine, police said. The man fled the scene in an unknown direction before the police arrived.

Then, around 5:13 p.m., police said, the same male entered the Santander Bank at 1425 Street Road. He was still wearing the face mask, and when employees told him he had to lower it, he left the bank without incident.

Police said a detective in Middletown Township then advised Bensalem police over the radio that the suspect may

be driving a small black Nissan sedan as they had a similar bank robbery incident back on Dec. 12, 2024.

At 5:21 p.m., a Bensalem police officer was checking the parking lot of the PNC Bank at 3707 Hulmeville Rd. when he spotted a man walking from a parked vehicle into the bank. Police said the officer noticed that the black Nissan sedan the man was walking away from was running and did not have a registration plate on the back.

A moment later, police said the officer saw the man running from the bank's front door carrying a gray/white bag. That man -- now identified as Marc Masich, 47, of Amherst, New York -- was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

The tellers at the PNC Bank reported that they were handed a demand note similar to the one used 20 minutes earlier at TD Bank, according to police. The teller emptied the drawer and handed Masich approximately $4,000.

"Masich placed the money into a white “Bank of America” bag that he had brought with him and fled into the waiting arms of Bensalem Township Police Officers just outside," Bensalem police wrote in a news release.

Police said Masich admitted to the robbery at PNC Bank and attempted robbery at TD Bank. He also revealed that he was going to rob the Santander Bank, but he got scared and left the bank when employees told him to take his mask off.

Masich also admitted to three other bank robberies using the same demand note over the last month at the Santander Bank in Langhorne, the Santander Bank in North Wales, and the Truist Bank in Newtown Square, police said.

Masich was charged with numerous felonies, including robbery, robbery of a financial institution, terrorist threats, and related offenses. Police said he was arraigned by District Justice Frank Peranteau and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.