SEPTA workers prepare for possible strike

SEPTA workers, seeking a new contract, are preparing to strike come midnight on Thursday, Nov. 7, unless a deal can be made with managers before then.

Last month, officials with the union had sounded an alarm that a strike could be looming as members unanimously voted to authorize the strike.

And, on Wednesday evening, members of the Transportation Workers Union Local 234 are expected to prepare for the event by making picket signs.

The signs, union officials said in a statement ahead of the proposed strike, will read "Stalling on Better Safety & Security = SEPTA Strike."

The same message has been placed on a billboard along I-95, as well, officials said.

Yet, in a recent interview with NBC10's Brian Sheehan, TWU Local 234 president Brian Pollitt said the union, which represents about 5,300 SEPTA workers, was trying to avoid going on strike.

"I'm going to do my part," he said, noting negations with SEPTA officials were ongoing. "If they do their part, we may be able to avoid a strike.”

In a statement, the union said that it is seeking "fairness on economic issues and desperately needed improvements on safety and security for both passengers and transit workers."

So far, the union claims after months of negotiations, SEPTA has only offered a one-year contract with no wage increase.

In announcing the possible strike, the union pointed to last year's shooting death of SEPTA bus driver Bernard Gribben as a focal point.

Gribbin was killed on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, after being shot six times by a woman shortly after she stepped off Route 23 in the city's Germantown neighborhood.

Union officials said last month that since Gribben's death, "SEPTA management has stonewalled the union’s proposals for supplying bulletproof vests and shields, more cameras and additional law enforcement in the subway, along with a functioning radio system so SEPTA workers can alert the authorities to dangerous incidents."

In a statement released in reaction to the union's decision to authorize a strike, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said that the mass transit provider is working on an agreement.

But, Busch noted that SEPTA's ongoing funding crisis has been a "major factor" in the ongoing negotiations.

"SEPTA is in ongoing talks with TWU Local 234 regarding a new contract. We are committed to engaging in good-faith negotiations, with the goal of reaching an agreement that is fair to our hard-working employees and to the customers and taxpayers who fund SEPTA," read a statement from Busch. "A major factor in these negotiations is SEPTA’s ongoing funding crisis. With the exhaustion of federal COVID relief funds earlier this year and ridership still recovering from the pandemic, SEPTA is facing an operating budget deficit of nearly a quarter billion dollars annually. We continue to work with the Gov. Shapiro and legislative leaders on sustainable, long-term funding, but at this point, there is no solution in sight. This stark reality impacts these negotiations, as well as SEPTA’s ability to provide critical transportation services throughout the Philadelphia region."

Late last year, SEPTA workers avoided a strike after working on a tentative one-year agreement.