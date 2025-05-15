SEPTA trolleys getting new collision warning system

SEPTA trolleys throughout its system will soon be fitted with a new warning system intended to help provide additional safety for passengers and drivers.

On Thursday, representatives with Bosch Engineering -- the company that created the radar and camera-based driver assistance program -- announced that their system is going to be installed throughout SEPTA's entire trolley fleet.

“We’re honored to provide an important safety solution to SEPTA’s full trolley fleet,” said Joe Capuano, Regional President of Bosch Engineering in North America in a statement. “There are over 50 cities across more than 12 countries that have Bosch tram forward collision warning system installed, and we’re excited to expand this fully to southeastern Pennsylvania.”

Organizers said the announcement follows a successful pilot program that began in 2022 to test this collision warning system in SEPTA vehicles.

“The safety of our passengers and employees is SEPTA’s top priority. This system will enhance safety along trolley routes as vehicles operate in mixed traffic, and help to minimize disruptions with notifications of possible obstructions," said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

According to Bosch Engineering, the system "utilizes a multipurpose camera and mid-range radar sensor

aiding drivers in reducing accidents."

In congested traffic and conditions where visibility is poor, a statement from Bosch Engineering said the new system can be utilized to warn trolley drivers about obstacles ahead.

Representatives with Bosch Engineering did not immediately disclose how much the program cost, but they did say the new system is expected to be installed in SEPTA's trolleys by June of 2026.