SEPTA

SEPTA trolleys getting new collision warning system

SEPTA's entire fleet of trolleys are set to receive new radar and camera-based driver alert systems that are intended to help trolleys avoid crashes

By Hayden Mitman

A diagram of how a new collision detection system will work on SEPTA trolleys.
Bosch Engineering

SEPTA trolleys throughout its system will soon be fitted with a new warning system intended to help provide additional safety for passengers and drivers.

On Thursday, representatives with Bosch Engineering -- the company that created the radar and camera-based driver assistance program -- announced that their system is going to be installed throughout SEPTA's entire trolley fleet.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“We’re honored to provide an important safety solution to SEPTA’s full trolley fleet,” said Joe Capuano, Regional President of Bosch Engineering in North America in a statement. “There are over 50 cities across more than 12 countries that have Bosch tram forward collision warning system installed, and we’re excited to expand this fully to southeastern Pennsylvania.”

Organizers said the announcement follows a successful pilot program that began in 2022 to test this collision warning system in SEPTA vehicles.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“The safety of our passengers and employees is SEPTA’s top priority. This system will enhance safety along trolley routes as vehicles operate in mixed traffic, and help to minimize disruptions with notifications of possible obstructions," said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

According to Bosch Engineering, the system "utilizes a multipurpose camera and mid-range radar sensor
aiding drivers in reducing accidents."

In congested traffic and conditions where visibility is poor, a statement from Bosch Engineering said the new system can be utilized to warn trolley drivers about obstacles ahead.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather 28 mins ago

First Alert: Heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes possible Friday

Delaware 3 hours ago

Handy Delaware man turns beat-up jet ski, scooter into water-squirting ‘Land-Doo'

Representatives with Bosch Engineering did not immediately disclose how much the program cost, but they did say the new system is expected to be installed in SEPTA's trolleys by June of 2026.

This article tagged under:

SEPTA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us