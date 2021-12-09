upper darby

SEPTA Trolley, Freight Train in Delaware County Crash; Injuries Reported

By Dan Stamm

Crashed SEPTA trolley
SkyForce10

People were loaded onto stretchers after a SEPTA trolley and a freight train were involved in a crash in Delaware County Thursday morning.

The trolley could be seen very close to the freight train at Main and 4th streets in Upper Darby. It wasn't clear if the trolley actually crashed into the train, but the trolley was past the train's safety gate, and the gate's arm had come down on top of the trolley.

Emergency crews could be seen loading people onto stretchers. No word yet on the exact extent of the injuries.

SEPTA has yet to respond to NBC10's request for details about the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.

