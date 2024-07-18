Rescuers free person wedged under SEPTA subway train

Rescuers got a person out from under a SEPTA subway train in North Philadelphia overnight.

Medics and firefighters could be seen carrying the rescued person up the stairs of the Broad Street Line's Allegheny Station and into a waiting ambulance after 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

It wasn't clear how the person wound up on the tracks, SEPTA said.

Neither SEPTA nor Philadelphia police revealed the extent of the person's injuries, but did say the person's injuries didn't appear to be life threatening.

Broad Street Line service was impacted in the minutes after the incident, but wound resume as normal overnight.