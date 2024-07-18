North Philadelphia

Rescuers free person wedged under SEPTA subway train

A person on a stretcher could be seen being carried out of the Allegheny Station of SEPTA's Broad Street Line subway early on Thursday, July 18, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rescuers got a person out from under a SEPTA subway train in North Philadelphia overnight.

Medics and firefighters could be seen carrying the rescued person up the stairs of the Broad Street Line's Allegheny Station and into a waiting ambulance after 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

It wasn't clear how the person wound up on the tracks, SEPTA said.

Neither SEPTA nor Philadelphia police revealed the extent of the person's injuries, but did say the person's injuries didn't appear to be life threatening.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Broad Street Line service was impacted in the minutes after the incident, but wound resume as normal overnight.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North PhiladelphiaTransportationSEPTA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us