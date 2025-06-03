SEPTA train catches fire forcing passengers to evacuate at Levittown Station

Several people were safely evacuated after a SETPA train caught fire early Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for SEPTA, a small fire had started on an inbound SEPTA Trenton Regional Rail Line train around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as it was traveling toward Center City.

Officials said smoke was noticed coming from the top of the train while it was stopped at the Levitton Station.

The passengers were evacuated and are safe. Officials said the fire was quickly brought under control.

Trenton: Inbound train #746 is experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes due to earlier fire department activity at Levittown Station. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) June 3, 2025

Officials said the incident is under investigation, and the source of the fire is still unknown.