Bucks County

SEPTA train catches fire forcing passengers to evacuate at Levittown Station

Officials said the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025

By Cherise Lynch

Several people were safely evacuated after a SETPA train caught fire early Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for SEPTA, a small fire had started on an inbound SEPTA Trenton Regional Rail Line train around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, as it was traveling toward Center City.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officials said smoke was noticed coming from the top of the train while it was stopped at the Levitton Station.

The passengers were evacuated and are safe. Officials said the fire was quickly brought under control.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Officials said the incident is under investigation, and the source of the fire is still unknown.

This article tagged under:

Bucks CountyPennsylvaniaTransportationSEPTATransit
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us