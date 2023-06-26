SEPTA to unveil $80 million to ‘modernize' services

SEPTA is set to receive an influx of new funding, thanks to a federal investment of $80 million that will be unveiled on Monday afternoon.

Officials said that representatives of the Federal Transit Administration will be in the city to deliver the funds that are expected to be used to forward SEPTA's effort to modernize and improve transit services as well as support the mass transit company's goal of a zero-emission fleet.

The funds, officials said, will also be used to provide safety and power updates to six SEPTA bus districts.

According to a statement from the FTA announcing the funding, these funds are aimed at addressing issues that "will result in significant improvements for riders."

The official announcement of the new funding is expected to happen on Monday afternoon at SEPTA's headquarters on Market Street.