SEPTA to Allow Free Rides for All Children Under 12

The SEPTA Board approved a Fare Restructuring Plan on Thursday that allows free rides for children under 12, one free transfer for Transit trips and new SEPTA Key three-day passes in the fall.

The plan was approved as part of SEPTA’s Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Budget and the transit agency’s financial projections for 2022 through 2026.

“As people return to work and their normal routines, safe and reliable public transportation is going to play a critical role,” SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said. “The changes in the Fare Restructuring Plan will help our riders during this difficult time and aid in the region’s recovery.”

The Fare Restructuring Plan includes the following changes that will go into effect on Wednesday, July 1:

All children under the age of 12 traveling with a fare-paying adult will be able to ride for free on all modes, system-wide.

One free transfer: Customers who use Travel Wallet on SEPTA Key will get one free transfer per trip, resulting in a savings of $1.

Extended Transfer Time-Frame: Customers will have up to two hours from the start of their trip to use a transfer, which is a 30-minute increase compared to the current 90-minute window.

There is no increase in the $2.50 cash fare for Transit. Current cash customers are encouraged to get a Key Card so that they can receive the free transfer.

New Three-Day Passes: SEPTA will advance development of new three-day passes, with rollout expected in the fall. The passes will be designed to provide new options for workers and other customers who ride SEPTA less than five days a week.

Fares for Disabled Riders: The fare for riders with disabilities remains unchanged at $1.25 for those who use a SEPTA Key Card, and will now include one free transfer.

Fares for CCT Paratransit/Shared Ride remain unchanged at $4.25

For more information on SEPTA's Fare Restructuring Plan, CLICK HERE.