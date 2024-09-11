SEPTA to close ticket offices at Regional Rail stations

SEPTA has a warning for commuters.

The transit agency is ending ticket sales at certain Regional Rail sales offices on Sept. 20.

Léelo en español aquí

This is all part of SEPTA phasing out physical tickets and encouraging commuters to buy a key card or pay on-board trains.

The stations losing their ticket sales offices are:

Elkins Park

Fort Washington

Hatboro

Langhorne

Lansdowne

Manayunk

Queen Lane

Secane

Swarthmore

Wyndmoor

Riders at most stations will still be able to access seating, restrooms and amenities inside the buildings but will no longer be able to buy tickets.