Take NBC10's Online Survey About Riding SEPTA Before & During the Coronavirus

NBC10 is conducting a survey to get your feedback on what it's like to ride SEPTA and your opinion of the region's mass transit system.

Are you still riding SEPTA to and from work? Did you once ride SEPTA every day, but have since stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic?

These are some of the questions on a new online survey being conducted by NBC10 to get some insight into how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected travel in the Philadelphia region and the commute for workers for a series of stories on public transit coming soon.

The 20-question survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and consists mostly of multiple choice questions. To take the survey, please click HERE.

Or click on this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NBC10SEPTASURVEYCOVID

