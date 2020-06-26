North Philadelphia

SEPTA Subway Station Stabbing Leaves 2 Hospitalized

Stabbing at SEPTA's Erie Station on the Broad Street Line leaves 2 people hurt

NBC10

A fight at a SEPTA subway station in North Philadelphia Friday morning ended with two men being stabbed, authorities said.

It wasn't clear what sparked the fight, which broke out on the southbound platform at the Broad Street Line's Erie Station along North Broad Street around 6 a.m.

The two injured men were taken to hospitals: one with a stab wound to his neck and the other with multiple stab wounds, SEPTA said. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus Jun 19

‘Green' Doesn't Mean ‘Go': Your Guide to Pa.'s Final COVID-19 Reopening Phase

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Driver in Stolen Car Slams Into Philadelphia Police Officer's Cruiser

No other injuries were reported, authorities said, and no arrests were immediately made.

The incident remained under investigation Friday morning. Regular service to the Erie Station resumed around 8:45 a.m.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

North PhiladelphiaSEPTAstabbingBroad Street Line
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us