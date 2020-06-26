SEPTA Subway Station Stabbing Leaves 2 Hospitalized

A fight at a SEPTA subway station in North Philadelphia Friday morning ended with two men being stabbed, authorities said.

It wasn't clear what sparked the fight, which broke out on the southbound platform at the Broad Street Line's Erie Station along North Broad Street around 6 a.m.

The two injured men were taken to hospitals: one with a stab wound to his neck and the other with multiple stab wounds, SEPTA said. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

No other injuries were reported, authorities said, and no arrests were immediately made.

The incident remained under investigation Friday morning. Regular service to the Erie Station resumed around 8:45 a.m.