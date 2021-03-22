Center City Philadelphia

Person Shot at SEPTA Subway Station Near Philadelphia City Hall

By Dan Stamm

Police closed off an underground SEPTA station across the street from Philadelphia City Hall overnight after a shooting.

A person was shot at the Market-Frankford Line's 15th Street Station late Sunday night, SEPTA said.

Police could be seen blocking off the entrance to the station next to the iconic Clothespin sculpture around midnight. Eastbound subway trains bypassed the 15th Street Station as police investigated, SEPTA said.

The person was taken to the hospital for treatment, SEPTA said. The extent of the person's injuries wasn't clear.

No word yet on a motive or any description of the shooter.

