Philadelphia

Gunman sentenced in SEPTA station shooting that killed teen boy

Quadir Humphrey, 19, was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison for shooting and killing Tyshaun Welles, 16, at a SEPTA station in 2024.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young Philadelphia man was sentenced in a shooting at a SEPTA station that left a teen boy dead more than two years ago.

In January 2025, Quadir Humphrey, 19, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, aggravated assault and other offenses in connection to the death of 16-year-old Tyshaun Welles. On Friday, June 6, 2025, Humphrey was sentenced to 15 to 40 years in prison.

On Jan. 11, 2024, Humphrey was at SEPTA’s 15th Street Station when he pulled out a gun and opened fire at a crowd of mostly young people. Welles was shot and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries a few days later on Jan. 16, 2024.

Police arrested Humphrey and a second teenager in connection to Welles’ death. Investigators later determined however that Humphrey acted alone in the shooting and the other teen was cleared of any wrongdoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

