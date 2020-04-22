SEPTA Says City Transit Could Shut Down Thursday Due to Workers’ Labor Action

SEPTA is telling riders that service could be disrupted, and possibly suspended, on Thursday because of a labor action by the largest union of transit agency employees.

The warning comes after the president of the largest union of transit agency workers told members on Monday evening that he would call for a labor action if SEPTA did not meet his demands.

"SEPTA is not clear on the details of this potential work stoppage, however, at minimum, it would likely force the suspension of bus service within the City of Philadelphia," the agency said in an email Wednesday afternoon. "SEPTA is looking at all possible options for maintaining some core services, such as limited operations on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines."

The agency said more details would be made public as soon as possible.

The Transportation Workers Union Local 234, which represents hundreds of agency employees still working on buses, trolleys and trains during the coronavirus pandemic, has publicly aired grievances with SEPTA leadership during the crisis.

SEPTA did change its boarding policy for buses, requiring passengers board through rear doors and suspended on-board payments.

However, no labor actions have yet shut down the transportation system during the six-week-long crisis. TWU Local 234 President Willie Brown issued a warning in a short YouTube video to SEPTA administrators.

" I have notified SEPTA that as of Thursday, April 23, since they have not met some of our concerns when it comes to safety of our members when it comes to the coronavirus, that we will choose life over death," Brown said. "SEPTA is turning a blind eye, a deaf ear to our concerns. So stay tuned. Watch the news."

He added that workers should go to work as usual, but that a job action could take place.

At least four SEPTA employees have died: three maintenance workers and a Regional Rail conductor. Ridership has plummeted to nearly non-existent levels, and tempers over policies like face mask requirements have occasionally led to police-involved incidents on the transit system.