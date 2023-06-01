Caught on Cam: Gunman Shoots Teens During Brawl on SEPTA Bus

Weeks after two teenagers were shot while on a SEPTA bus, Philadelphia police released images and video of the masked people who boarded the bus and almost immediately attacked.

The double shooting and chaos on a Route 33 bus just before noon on May 17, 2023, in the area of 21st and Diamond streets in North Philadelphia was caught on various business and SEPTA surveillance cameras, police said.

"A large group of juveniles boarded the SEPTA bus at the 20th and Diamond St stop and immediately attacked passengers," police said in a news release on Thursday, June 1. "One of the males repeatedly hit a passenger with a firearm, causing it to discharge, striking two 18-year-old male victims in their legs."

In the edited video released by Philly police Thursday, you see a group of at least five partially masked people -- most appearing to be young men or teens -- walking on the sidewalk. You then see them board the bus and within seconds attack a person seated on the bus.

You then see at least one person -- wearing a Bape hoodie with unique designs on it -- pull out a gun and move down the aisle of the bus. Police described the gunman as a thin-built boy between 14 to 17 years old wearing a black and camo Bape brand hoodie, black sweatpants and grey sneakers.

After the chaos on board, the suspects ran off the bus and down Diamond Street, police said.

If you spot the shooter or any other suspects, you should call 911 immediately, police said.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact them via call or text at 215-686-8477.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This was the first of two recent SEPTA bus shootings where young people were targeted. There was also a shooting on a SEPTA subway platform earlier this week that left a teen hurt.

The deadly shooting of the teen on a Route 23 bus last week led to the transit agency banning so-called “Shiesty masks” on SEPTA property.

SEPTA Police Capt. Kitt Walls said SEPTA's new policy to ban "Shiesty masks” on the mass transit system will make travel safer for all.

"At the end of the day, it's going to make us safer, as well as passengers," he said of the policy.