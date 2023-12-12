SEPTA police union rekindles strike threat

What to Know The union that represents about 170 SEPTA police officers, the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109, could go on strike as soon as Wednesday.

In what union officials called a "good faith effort" the union extended a set strike deadline from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13. But, little progress has been made on a contract, the union said.

These officers have been working without a contract with SEPTA since March.

After pausing a threat to walk of the job over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 109, which represents SEPTA police officers, has rekindled threats of a strike.

And, if an agreement can't be reached, the union said the 170 police officers who patrol SEPTA’s stations and fleet of busses, subways, trains and trolleys could hit the picket lines on Wednesday.

Union members have been working without a contract since March and extended a set strike date of Nov. 20 to Dec. 13, in what union officials called a "good faith effort."

But, in a statement, union president Omari Bervine, who is a SEPTA patrol officer, said little progress towards a contract has been made.

“It’s insulting that management devalues the work of transit police and wants to short change my members,” said FOTP’s . “We’re not asking for a dime more than what we were promised, but we are being offered less per capita and lower raises over a longer period.”

A final bargaining session is set for Tuesday and, members are expected to review the terms of any offer that comes out of that session on Wednesday, union officials said.

Union officials said that if members vote against ratification of any offer that comes out of that final bargaining session, they will immediately go on strike.

In a statement on this week's bargaining, the union said it did a cost analysis of SEPTA’s latest offer, the union’s proposal, and a comparison to a deal that the mass transit provider recently penned with the Transit Workers Union Local 234.

Union officials claim that SEPTA could meet their proposal "could be funded for an additional $650,000."

The union also said that SEPTA police staffing is at about 25-percent below the "budgeted head count" and that transit officers are paid less than comparable officer roles at Amtrak, Temple University or the Philadelphia Police Department.

In noting a recent stabbing attack that was stopped by a SEPTA police officer, union president Bervine argued SEPTA needs to do more to support the officers that patrol the transit system.

“Throughout these negotiations SEPTA has demonstrated that they’re not serious about the riding public’s safety,” said Bervine. “If they wanted to tackle transit crime management should commit to fully staffing the police department and do everything within their power to retain officers it now employs. We’re needed out there. Three people were recently stabbed by an assailant in an unprovoked attack. He was stopped and shot by one of our officers. If a patrol officer hadn’t been there far more riders and transit workers would likely have been harmed.”

SEPTA officials did not immediately return requests for comment on contract negotiations with its police union.