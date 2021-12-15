SEPTA

SEPTA Police Officers Shoot Man in Kensington

The shooting occurred near Allegheny Station on Kensington Avenue and Clementine Streets on Wednesday around 3:45 p.m.

By David Chang

SEPTA police officers shot a man near a station in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. 

The shooting occurred near Allegheny Station on Kensington Avenue and Clementine Streets on Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. Officials say two SEPTA officers shot a man in the shoulder. The man was taken to Episcopal Hospital. Police have not revealed his condition. None of the officers were injured. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Investigators have not yet revealed whether or not the man who was shot was armed or what led to the shooting. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPhiladelphiaKensingtonSEPTA policepolice-involved shooting
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us