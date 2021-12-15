SEPTA Police Officers Shoot Man in Kensington

SEPTA police officers shot a man near a station in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The shooting occurred near Allegheny Station on Kensington Avenue and Clementine Streets on Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. Officials say two SEPTA officers shot a man in the shoulder. The man was taken to Episcopal Hospital. Police have not revealed his condition. None of the officers were injured.

Investigators have not yet revealed whether or not the man who was shot was armed or what led to the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.