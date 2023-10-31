SEPTA police investigating shooting at Broad and Fairmont station

The SEPTA Transit Police are investigating a shooting at a subway station after gunshots were fired Tuesday night in North Philadelphia.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. shots were fired but there have been no reports of injuries at this time, according to SEPTA.

BSL: Police activity at Fairmount Station has been cleared, and trains are back to normal operations in both directions. Expect residual delays. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) October 31, 2023

SEPTA police are reviewing surveillance video to identify who was involved in the shooting.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.