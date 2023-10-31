SEPTA

SEPTA police investigating shooting at Broad and Fairmont station

There have been no reports of any injuries, the scene has been cleared and trains are back to normal operations, according to SEPTA

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The SEPTA Transit Police are investigating a shooting at a subway station after gunshots were fired Tuesday night in North Philadelphia.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. shots were fired but there have been no reports of injuries at this time, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA police are reviewing surveillance video to identify who was involved in the shooting.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

