SEPTA announced Tuesday that longtime transit police chief, Thomas Nestel III, retired, effective immediately.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority General Manager and CEO Leslie Richard made the sudden announcement in an email Tuesday morning. She announced that Charles Lawson, a 49-year-old SEPTA police inspector and 28-year veteran of the force, would serve as acting SEPTA police chief.

Richards didn't reveal a reason for Nestel's sudden departure.

"The safety and security of customers and employees is SEPTA’s top priority, and plans have been put in place to ensure continuity of operations for the Transit Police Department during this transition,” Richards said in a news release. “SEPTA will continue to advance new safety and security efforts."

SEPTA said the search for a permanent police chief commenced immediately.

They also are trying to build the force.

"We are also actively recruiting for new police officers to join the SEPTA Transit Police Department," Richards said.