Altercation on SEPTA bus leads to deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Officials

A teen boy is dead after officials said he was shot on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia following an altercation at the rear of the bus.

Officials said this incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, on the Route 15 trolley running as a bus route near 40th and Girard Ave.

Officials said a group of 5-6 young people were involved in a physical altercation at the rear of the bus. The bus driver stopped the vehicle, at which point the group exited through the rear door, and a single shot was fired back into the bus, striking a 15-year-old boy in the chest.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said the boy was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 1:19 p.m.

No arrests have been made, according to police, and the homicide unit is actively investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the homicide unit at 215-686-3334. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.