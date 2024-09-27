North Philadelphia

One hurt as fistfight in SEPTA subway stairwell escalates into gunfire

One person was hurt as a fistfight escalated into a shooting in a stairwell to SEPTA's Broad Street Line subway on Sept. 27, 2024

A fistfight between a group of people escalated into a shooting that left one of them hurt at SEPTA's Olney Transportation Center Friday morning.

The shooting took place on a staircase to the SEPTA Broad Street Line subway along Olney Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2024, a SEPTA spokesperson and Philadelphia police said.

The incident began with four people fighting in a stairwell, SEPTA said. It then quickly escalated into a shooting with at least two of the people opening fire.

A man in his 40s was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition while being treated for three gunshot wounds to his back, police said.

SEPTA police officers arrested two other people, the transit agency spokesperson said. Police continued to search for a fourth person who ran off onto North Philadelphia streets.

Police said at least one weapon was recovered.

