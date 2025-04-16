SEPTA officials lay financial woes bare at City Council budget hearing

With drastic cuts to nearly all of SEPTA's services and fare increases looming, the mass transit provider's interim general manager -- along with other transit officials -- appeared before Philadelphia's City Council on Wednesday to lay out the troubles that SEPTA faces as municipal officials debate what will be in next year's budget.

"Approximately 800,000 passenger trips are recorded on SEPTA an average weekday," Sauer told councilmembers, discussing how active the system is everyday. "With this diminished system, that we could be forced to operate by January, approximately 350,000 of those trips would be lost. And we expect more would follow as services degraded."

Sauer summarized what he has previously called a "bad budget," that he presented earlier this month and would call for eliminations of some regional rail lines, halt all rail service at 9 p.m. and increase fares from $2.50 to $2.90 per ride.

Without an influx of new funds, Sauer has said the mass transit provider would need to reduce service starting as soon as this August.

Also, during the day, Sauer touted a plan that has been presented by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

In fact, after Sauer initially presented the drastic service cuts in a proposal on April 10, 2025, Shapiro detailed a proposal for $300 million for transit in Pennsylvania that he has presented as part of the state's budget.

“We have known for some time that SEPTA is in dire straits – as are other mass transit agencies across this Commonwealth. It's why, twice in a row in my budgets, I've proposed historic funding for mass transit – roughly $300 million, about $170 million or so would come to SEPTA in particular. We've got to get that passed. People here in the Philadelphia region deserve the ability to hop on a bus, a train, a trolley, and get to work, get home to their kids, see their kids game, get to doctor’s appointments," Shapiro said.

SEPTA needs funding from state legislators

Following Sauer's presentation, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson took a moment to detail how important SEPTA is for Philadelphia and the surrounding region and, he too called for state legislators to take action to support the mass transit provider.

"We need to make sure that we are doing everything we can do possibly to support SEPTA during this crisis," said Johnson.

He also encouraged Sauer to head to Harrisburg himself to advocate for the needed funding from state legislators.

"I would recommend you definitely, you and your team, needs to go to Harrisburg ASAP," said the council president. "Yourself, not a consultant, not the chamber, you should lead that charge to show how critically important SEPTA is to the region."

This year's budget proposal calls for the city to invest $716 million, over the course of five years, to help SEPTA overcome its financial woes.

Along with this, the city would also support a $76 million match with the state over the capital program.

But, it's still not enough.

Sauer said that SEPTA faces a $213 million budget deficit starting July 1, 2025.

Discussions on just how much the city could provide to bridge that gap were still ongoing on Wednesday afternoon.

Upcoming budget hearings

The plan will then need to be approved by council before the start of the fiscal year beginning on July 1.

Last year, in delivering the first budget of her tenure atop the city's highest office, Parker unveiled a nearly $6.3 billion spending plan that she called her "One Philly" budget.

Following her budget address, City Council plans to hold a series of public hearings on the proposed budget, along with members of Parker's administration, to "understand the mayor’s spending proposal," City Council President Johnson's office said in a statement.

For a schedule of hearings that will follow Thursday's budget address and to check for the latest updates, visit https://phlcouncil.com/budget2026.