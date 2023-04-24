A SEPTA police lieutenant was thrown on the tracks during a struggle with a man who violated the transit organization's code of conduct on Friday, April 21, SEPTA officials said.

According to SEPTA officials, the officer was on patrol when he noticed a man violating the mass transit company's code of conduct on a Market-Frankford train at 34th Street Station.

The code of conduct includes quality of life offenses like smoking, officials said.

The lieutenant removed the man from the train and issued a citation -- which SEPTA said is in line with the organization's procedure.

During this incident, the man punched the lieutenant, that started a struggle, during which, the man -- whose identity has not been provided by law enforcement officials -- allegedly threw the officer into the tracks, SEPTA said.

Other SEPTA officers responded and took the suspect into custody, according to SEPTA.

The lieutenant did not suffer serious injuries, SEPTA said.

He was examined at a local hospital, though officials noted that he continues to have some upper back and shoulder pain.

Charges are pending against the man who pushed the officer, according to SEPTA.