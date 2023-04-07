SEPTA

SEPTA Offers Extra Trains For Phillies Home Opener

Starting at 1:40 p.m., baseball fans will have extra trains on deck to get to the stadiums

By Hayden Mitman

SEPTA will be offering more trains along the Broad Street Line on Friday, in order to help fans get to the Phillies home opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

In a statement, SEPTA said it will have extra trains to "supplement regular service to NRG Station with four express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center."

SEPTA said trains will head down the line every ten minutes between 1:40 p.m. and 2:10 p.m. and then another at 3:05 p.m. to prepare for the start of the game.

SEPTA noted that riders can still sign up with the SEPTA Key program and, for more information on tonight's schedule, go to SEPTA.org.

