SEPTA No Longer Requires Masks for Riders and Employees

SEPTA will no longer require masks for riders and employees aboard SEPTA vehicles, stations and concourses, the transit agency announced Monday night.

Effective immediately, in accordance with CDC and TSA recommendations, the wearing of masks aboard SEPTA vehicles and in SEPTA stations & concourses is recommended but no longer required of customers or employees. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) April 19, 2022

The announcement comes the same day a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation Monday. The Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

The ruling appeared to free operators to make their own decisions about mask requirements, with several airlines announcing they would drop mandates.

SEPTA's announcement also came the same day Philadelphia's indoor mask mandate went into effect.

"In accordance with the City of Philadelphia’s mask mandate that went into effect today, all SEPTA employees working inside SEPTA offices, districts and shops within Philadelphia must continue to wear masks until further notice," a SEPTA spokesperson wrote.

