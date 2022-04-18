SEPTA

SEPTA No Longer Requires Masks for Riders and Employees

The announcement comes the same day a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation Monday.

By David Chang

TELEMUNDO 62

SEPTA will no longer require masks for riders and employees aboard SEPTA vehicles, stations and concourses, the transit agency announced Monday night. 

The announcement comes the same day a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation Monday. The Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

The ruling appeared to free operators to make their own decisions about mask requirements, with several airlines announcing they would drop mandates. 

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SEPTA's announcement also came the same day Philadelphia's indoor mask mandate went into effect.

"In accordance with the City of Philadelphia’s mask mandate that went into effect today, all SEPTA employees working inside SEPTA offices, districts and shops within Philadelphia must continue to wear masks until further notice," a SEPTA spokesperson wrote.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us