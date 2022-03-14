What to Know A man punched and pushed a woman on an early Sunday morning Market-Frankford Line Night Owl bus in Center City Philadelphia, SEPTA said.

The attack occurred after the woman refused to give up her seat to the man, SEPTA said.

SEPTA police hope someone recognizes a man caught on surveillance video who they say punched a woman in the face because she refused to give up her seat on a late-night bus.

Here's what SEPTA said happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on a Market-Frankford Line Night Owl bus near 8th and Market streets in Center City.

"Police said the suspect approached the woman, who was seated, and demanded that she give her seat to him. When she refused, he punched her in the face and pushed her, then fled."

The bus driver alerted transit police, but the attacker was gone.

Surveillance images released by SEPTA

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, SEPTA said.

Do you recognize the man in the photos? SEPTA Transit Police asked that you give them a call (215) 580-8111.