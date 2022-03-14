What to Know A man punched and pushed a pregnant woman on an early Sunday morning Market-Frankford Line Night Owl bus in Center City Philadelphia, SEPTA said.

The attack occurred after the woman refused to give up her seat to the man, SEPTA said.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police on Monday arrested a man suspected of punching a pregnant woman in the face because she refused to give up her seat on a late-night SEPTA bus the previous morning, SEPTA said.

Here's what SEPTA said happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on a Market-Frankford Line Night Owl bus near 8th and Market streets in Center City.

"Police said the suspect approached the woman, who was seated, and demanded that she give her seat to him. When she refused, he punched her in the face and pushed her, then fled."

The bus driver alerted transit police, but the attacker was gone.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, SEPTA said. The transit agency said the woman is about two months pregnant.

A police officer arrested the man suspected of attacking the woman Monday morning, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

The man has yet to be identified and it isn't clear what charges he could face.