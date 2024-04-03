SEPTA unveils new gates and 3-D technology in an effort to stop fare evaders

SEPTA says that it's time for all riders to pay up.

New gates and 3-D technology are replacing the turnstiles that attract riders who squeeze through or jump over them to avoid paying the $2.50 to ride.

They're called "fare evaders" and according to SEPTA the people who don't pay to ride cost the transit agency $30 to $40 million in revenue every year, but officials believe that is about to change with the newly installed gates.

“We need people to know that you must pay to get on SEPTA," SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At 69th Street in Upper Darby, the agency rolled out a pilot program on Wednesday to ultimately install 20 new gates by the end of the month for riders traveling on the Market-Frankford Line and the Norristown High Speed Line.

If all goes well, more could be coming to other stations too.

This type of gate is the first of its kind to be installed in the United States. Right now, it's being used in Europe.

“The top part of these gates are just as important as the glass doors of these gates," Richards said.

Richards demonstrated how the new gates work and explained that the top of the gate contains 3-D technology that can detect when a fare evader is following behind a paying customer.

The data is then sent to SEPTA police dispatch in real-time. And, SEPTA's 30,000 cameras will pick up images of the person.

Richards told NBC10 that she thinks these new gates and the new technology will stop more serious crimes from happening on SEPTA.

“We can trace back every instance of crime and large amounts of disorder to a fare evasion point of entry. We do this repeatedly," SEPTA Transit Police Department Chief Chuck Lawson said.

SEPTA says that crime is down 42% right now from this time a year ago. Some riders are hopeful that it will continue to fall and are encouraged by the new gates.

“If they don’t pay up, they’ll be in trouble," rider Enitan Olunloyo said.

Olunloyo also said the new gates make them feel safer during their commute.

SEPTA officials admit that these new gates will not stop everyone.

The pilot project costs $1 million to implement. If this works, it will expand to five or six other stations for both subways and trolleys.