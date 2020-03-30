Philadelphia

Man Shot in the Head, Killed on SEPTA Market-Frankford El Train

SEPTA police find a man shot in the head on the floor of an in-service Market-Frankford train. The man died a short time later

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A man was shot to death on a SEPTA Market-Frankford train early Monday.
  • Police found the man with a gunshot wound to his head on the floor of a westbound train stopped near the Allegheny Station.
  • Police hoped surveillance video could lead them to the killer, who appeared to be among a group of men who exited the train.

A man was shot and killed on a moving SEPTA el train early Monday morning.

The westbound Market-Frankford train was traveling around the Erie-Torresdale and Tioga stops when the shooting is believed to have occurred, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

SEPTA police then notified Philadelphia police that a 41-year-old man had been found shot in the head on the floor of a train stopped near Kensignton and Allegheny avenues around 12:30 a.m., Small said. The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Temple University Hospital.

The man was the only person on the train car when he was found, police said.

The shooter appeared to be part of a group of four to five men who exited the train at either the Eire or Tioga stops.

Investigators hope cameras on the train help them track down the killer.

