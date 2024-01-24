SEPTA looking to bolster security by adding new gates to concourse under City Hall

SEPTA is looking to bolster safety and security under City Hall with a nearly $800,000 project that would see new gates installed at three locations.

As first reported by NBC10's newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio, SEPTA plans to replace chain-link fencing that is in place along the concourse between Market and South Broad streets and add a gate at 8th and Market streets.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told NBC10 that replacing the chain-link fencing would provide additional safety and security in that concourse and would "give us greater flexibility to open and close these areas."

And, he said, there is no gate at the location at 8th and Market streets where, Busch said, evaluation of the concourse found adding a gate would allow the area to be closed when needed for maintenance and cleaning.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

SEPTA's board is expected to vote on a resolution to spend $795,000 to purchase these gates at a meeting on Thursday.

Busch said the company hopes to have them installed by the fall.