SEPTA Looking for Help to Upgrade Key Program

What to Know SEPTA plans to upgrade its fare payment program into SEPTA Key 2.0.

The mass transit provider wants more payment options for fares, added convenience to pay for multiple riders, upgrades to the mobile app and website along with other updates.

SEPTA is accepting proposals from "experienced vendors" through July 14.

SEPTA is looking to upgrade its SEPTA Key fare payment system and is now seeking proposals from experienced vendors to "develop, implement, and maintain its fare payment system" as part of an effort to upgrade it.

Calling the plan "SEPTA Key 2.0," the mass transit provider hopes to create a "next-generation, multimodal fare payment system intended to improve the customer experience."

“SEPTA Key 2.0 will help ensure that we stay up-to-date with constantly-evolving fare payment technology,” said SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie Richards, in a statement. “This is a critical investment in our customers, and an important part of SEPTA Forward, SEPTA’s strategic plan.”

The SEPTA Key program has been in place since an early adoption program began in 2016.

Now, SEPTA is looking to find new and better options to allow riders to pay fares, add convenience to allow SEPTA Key 2.0 to pay for multiple riders and add more locations where riders can purchase fares. The upgrades are also hoped to introduce real-time updates for fare media and customer accounts, make it easier for riders to obtain the best possible fare and integrate the system with SEPTA's regional partners.

SEPTA also wants to upgrade the website, mobile app and communication channels as part of SEPTA Key 2.0.

“We have learned a lot from the first phase of SEPTA Key,” said Richards, in a statement. “Our goal is to build on the strengths of SEPTA Key by unifying fare policy and promoting affordability, equity, and ridership growth.”

The mass transit provider said that it has conducted a customer outreach campaign the help guide the creation of SEPTA Key 2.0 and it is now looking for proposals from experienced vendors.

SEPTA is accepting proposals through July 14. Anyone interested in learning more can visit SEPTA's site for the SEPTA Key 2.0 plan, here.