SEPTA Launching Mobile Ticket Program

By Rudy Chinchilla

SEPTA Broad Street Line train
Getty Images

Passengers who don’t have, or forget, their cash or fare card will now have the option of purchasing and using SEPTA transit tickets through their smartphone.

The new “SEPTA Key Tix” is a pilot program that will allow people to use the SEPTA app to buy and download digital, QR code tickets that can be used at fare boxes and turnstiles. The digital tickets will currently work only for trips on buses, trolleys, the Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line and Norristown High Speed Line, SEPTA said.

Riders will be allowed to buy up to 10 one-way tickets per transaction and pay fares for up to five people. The digital tickets will each be valid for up to two hours after they’re activated.

“This program does not replace SEPTA Key Cards, but instead, provides a simple solution for occasional riders who want to enjoy the same benefits as cardholders, including one free transfer per Transit trip,” SEPTA said.

The transit agency added that in the coming months it will begin accepting contactless bank card for trips on buses, trolleys, the Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line and Norristown High Speed Line.

