SEPTA improvement project will temporarily shutter Penn Medicine Station

Riders who rely on the SEPTA's Airport, Media/Wawa or Wilmington/Newark lines should prepare for significant changes to their morning commute in the near future as a construction project will impact service for as much as a month.

The mass transit company is set to begin the final phase of it's Southwest Connection Improvement Program which will focus on these lines.

Work and related service adjustments will start Saturday, July 22 and are expected to continue through Saturday, Aug. 26.

Along with service disruptions -- adjusted schedules will be in effect and shuttle busses will replace some trains -- the Penn Medicine Station will be shuttered for the duration of the project.

Also, for five days -- Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 -- the Media/Wawa Regional Rail line will have no train service.

Shuttle busses will be used to provide service during this project.

SEPTA said the project will "rebuild the mainline infrastructure on the Media/Wawa Line between 30th Street Station and the Arsenal Interlocking, just below Penn Medicine Station, portions of which date more than 80 years."

A full list of changes and details of the upcoming schedule adjustments for the duration of this project is available here.