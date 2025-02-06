Fire forces SEPTA train line to a halt

Service along one of SEPTA's Regional Rail lines is suspended because of a fire that spread to a train, according to officials with the transit agency.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, SEPTA posted that the fire department was working at Crum Lynne Station.

Newark: Service is suspended until further notice due to fire department activity south of Crum Lynne Station. Alternative service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner. https://t.co/Ngh9QsTIbm — SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 6, 2025

The fire was reported underneath a Wilmington/Newark Line train near the station around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, a SEPTA spokesperson told NBC10. The fire spread to the train.

All of the passengers were evacuated from the impacted train and shuttle buses are available, the spokesperson explained.

Amtrak also announced services were delayed between Wilmington and Philadelphia because of this fire. Service has resumed along the Northeast Corridor.

Travel Resumption: The Fire Dept has released the hold on the tracks. All services operating between Philadelphia (PHL) and Wilmington (WIL) have resumed travel. Residual delays may occur due to rail congestion. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) February 7, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.