SEPTA

Fire forces SEPTA train line to a halt

Amtrak trains are experiencing delays between Wilmington and Philadelphia because of the fire

By Emily Rose Grassi

Jake Chmielowski

Service along one of SEPTA's Regional Rail lines is suspended because of a fire that spread to a train, according to officials with the transit agency.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, SEPTA posted that the fire department was working at Crum Lynne Station.

The fire was reported underneath a Wilmington/Newark Line train near the station around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, a SEPTA spokesperson told NBC10. The fire spread to the train.

All of the passengers were evacuated from the impacted train and shuttle buses are available, the spokesperson explained.

Amtrak also announced services were delayed between Wilmington and Philadelphia because of this fire. Service has resumed along the Northeast Corridor.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

