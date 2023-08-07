SEPTA employee charged with DUI in trolley crash

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has charged a 31-year-old SEPTA employee with DUI offenses following her alleged role in the crash of a SEPTA trolley in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood on Sunday.

According to the DA's office, following an investigation by SEPTA police, Brianna Satchell-Thomas, of Montgomery County, has been charged with aggravated assault while DUI, hindering apprehension, DUI and related charges, after allegedly crashing her personal vehicle into a SEPTA trolley, injuring four people -- three passengers and the trolley operator -- during an incident on the 1300 block of S. 52nd Street at about 6:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials in the DA's office allege that the incident unfolded after officers responding to the crash found an abandoned 2011 white Mercedes Benz, with major damage, at the site of the incident.

Witnesses told officers, the DA's office claims, that the driver of the Mercedes Benz had fled the scene.

However, later that morning, Satchell-Thomas returned to the scene to collect belongings from the crashed vehicle that was registered in her name, police said.

At that time, law enforcement officials placed her under arrest, police said.

The DA's Office claims Satchell-Thomas was driving "in such a reckless manner" that she caused the accident with the trolley.

Also, charges against Satchell-Thomas may change, the DA's Office said, depending on the severity of the injuries of those involved in the incident. Officials have said that the four people suffered minor injuries.

Contacted Monday, a SEPTA representative said Satchell-Thomas was an off-duty employee who worked for SEPTA for three-and-a-half years as a maintenance custodian.

However, the representative could not comment on her current employment status.