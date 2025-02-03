Updates on SEPTA detours, road closures following Northeast Philly plane crash

Commuters have been asked to be patient on their journeys on Monday morning as the work week began following a tragic plane crash that happened in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

After the crash, which happened near the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philly and led to immediate road closures in the area, Philadelphia city officials provided an update over the weekend.

Officials said Sunday that police had worked to reopen all lanes of the boulevard to traffic.

However, officials said, Cottman Avenue remains closed between Bustleton Avenue and the boulevard -- including being closed to foot traffic on the sidewalks in that area and the Cottman Avenue bridge over the boulevard.

This closure has impacted some SEPTA bus lines.

But, on Monday morning, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch told NBC10 that only two -- of what had original been seven -- bus routes remained detoured.

He said the Route 70 and 77 bus routes remain on detour around Cottman Avenue.

Busch said commuters should check SEPTA.org throughout the day on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in order to get the latest updates on service changes.

The mass transit provider said commuters using those routes should plan more time for their morning commutes.

And, for those who typically use Cottman Avenue for their morning commutes would need to find new routes of travel on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

City officials noted the nearest pedestrian access across Roosevelt Boulevard in that area is at a signalized pedestrian crossing along Friendship Street, located about 1,000 feet south of Cottman Avenue.

In a statement released Sunday, officials said SEPTA riders who want to use that crossing and are traveling south on Roosevelt Boulevard, should exit the bus at or near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Bleigh Avenue or Roosevelt Boulevard and Friendship Street. Bleigh Avenue and Friendship Street will be the alternate pedestrian travel routes to access Bustleton Avenue, officials said.

For SEPTA riders traveling north on Roosevelt Boulevard, city officials said they should exit the bus at Friendship Street and use the signalized pedestrian crossing to cross Roosevelt Boulevard. Friendship Street will be the alternate pedestrian travel route to Bustleton Avenue, according to a statement from the city.

Cottman Avenue is expected to continue to be closed as officials work on an ongoing investigation into the plane crash.

So far, officials said seven people were killed in the crash -- all six onboard the plane and an individual in a car on the ground -- and 22 have been injured, including five that remain hospitalized.

Of those on the ground who were injured, officials said, three people are still in critical condition.

City officials plan to host a town hall for the community effected by the crash on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 at 7 p.m. A location has yet to be determined, Philadelphia Mayor Parker said during a press event on Sunday.

This post will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.