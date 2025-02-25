SEPTA

Extensive delays hit SEPTA's Regional Rail lines

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

All SEPTA Regional Rail lines are experiencing delays of up to 50 minutes, according to the transit agency.

The delays are being blamed on mechanical issues near 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

SEPTA
