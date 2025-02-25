Extensive delays hit SEPTA's Regional Rail lines

All SEPTA Regional Rail lines are experiencing delays of up to 50 minutes, according to the transit agency.

Léelo en español aquí

Airport,Chestnut Hill East,Chestnut Hill West,Cynwyd,Fox Chase,Doylestown,Media,Norristown,Thorndale,Trenton,Warminster,Newark,West Trenton: All Regional Rail Lines are experiencing delays of up to 50 minutes due to mechanical issues near Gray 30th Street Station. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 25, 2025

The delays are being blamed on mechanical issues near 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.