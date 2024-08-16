SEPTA

More issues for SEPTA: Amtrak power issues bring delays for Regional Rail

By Emily Rose Grassi

SEPTA logo on the side of a Regional Rail train
SEPTA Regional Rail riders were dealing with more delays Thursday night of up to 20 minutes, according to the transit agency.

The delays were due to Amtrak power loss near 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, officials explained.

Power has been restored and SEPTA service has resumed normal schedules with some residual delays, officials said.

The lines impacted include:

  • Airport
  • Chestnut Hill East
  • Chestnut Hill West
  • Fox Chase
  • Doylestown
  • Media
  • Norristown
  • Thorndale
  • Trenton
  • Warminster
  • Newark
  • West Trenton

This comes just hours after SEPTA Regional Rail experienced a complete stop of all trains in Center City due to Philadelphia Fire Department activity near Temple University Station.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

