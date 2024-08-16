More issues for SEPTA: Amtrak power issues bring delays for Regional Rail

SEPTA Regional Rail riders were dealing with more delays Thursday night of up to 20 minutes, according to the transit agency.

The delays were due to Amtrak power loss near 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, officials explained.

Power has been restored and SEPTA service has resumed normal schedules with some residual delays, officials said.

Airport,Chestnut Hill East,Chestnut Hill West,Fox Chase,Doylestown,Media,Norristown,Thorndale,Trenton,Warminster,Newark,West Trenton: Amtrak power has been restored, and trains have regular service. Expect residual delays while full operations are restored. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) August 16, 2024

The lines impacted include:

Airport

Chestnut Hill East

Chestnut Hill West

Fox Chase

Doylestown

Media

Norristown

Thorndale

Trenton

Warminster

Newark

West Trenton

This comes just hours after SEPTA Regional Rail experienced a complete stop of all trains in Center City due to Philadelphia Fire Department activity near Temple University Station.

