SEPTA Debuts ‘Tap to Exit’ Function at Suburban Station

People arriving at SEPTA’s Suburban Station after their stop will need to keep their fare card handy when they want to leave.

Starting Wednesday, riders who use SEPTA Key cards, senior citizen passes or magnetic stripe passes should start tapping or swiping to exit at designated turnstiles, the transit agency announced.

The change is the latest in SEPTA’s effort to implement the “tap to exit” program across all its Center City stations as it looks to fully phase in its Key card across the entire regional rail system. A few weeks ago, Jefferson Station became the first to ask customers to tap their fare cards upon exiting.

SEPTA says it will have a “small number of turnstiles” designated as tap to exit at Suburban Station, with signs telling riders where they should go. People using paper tickets or cash to pay for their trips will still be able to use turnstiles that are not designated as tap to exit.

Technically, people with Key cards will still be able to leave the station without tapping at a turnstile, but SEPTA officials want them to tap so they can get used to the Key system as it continues to be rolled out.

The Suburban Station tap to exit program will be in place weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.