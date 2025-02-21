Pennsylvania

SEPTA's general manager warns service cuts, fare increases likely if funding doesn't pass

By Lauren Mayk

NBC Universal, Inc.

SEPTA is preparing a proposal that includes “steep” service cuts and “big” fare increases in event the governor’s proposed funding for the agency does not come through, its interim general manager said in an interview. 

The transit agency, which has been struggling with funding and nearing what it calls a “death spiral,” is readying plans for its own budget as state lawmakers work through Pennsylvania’s budget process in Harrisburg.

SEPTA interim general manager Scott Sauer said the agency is handling things differently this year after being hopeful it would get the money it needed in last year’s negotiations. 

“Our 2026 budget is being developed right now and is being developed with what we have in hand,” Sauer said in an interview with NBC10 airing on NBC10 @Issue this Sunday

Sauer said SEPTA is preparing a budget that will include a 20% service cut and a 21.5% fare increase starting in September.

However, if lawmakers approve the funding Shapiro proposed in his budget proposal earlier this month, those plans won’t take effect he said. 

SEPTA put a 7.5% fare increase in effect late last year but staved off a double-digit one when Governor Shapiro flexed more than $150 million in transportation funding to help bridge the gap until more funding becomes available. 

When the new SEPTA budget proposal is publicly released next month, it will also include specifics about where service cuts would be made, Sauer said. He said SEPTA’s approach to cuts is a “share the pain” approach that will include reductions on every transportation mode and in every county SEPTA serves. 

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaSEPTA
