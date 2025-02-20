Hop onto the ‘L': SEPTA changing names of subway, trolley and bus lines

As SEPTA works toward a stated goal of making its system easier to use and simpler to navigate, riders will soon see new names and designations for subway and trolley lines -- which the mass transit provider has taken to calling its "metro lines" and its bus lines.

For example, if you're hoping to take the Broad Street Line to the stadiums for a Phillies game this summer, you might find yourself taking the "B" to South Philly.

Want to head to a summer concert at Penn's Landing? Hop off the "L" at 2nd Street and walk on over.

It's all part of, what SEPTA is calling, the metro transition.

A graph that shows how SEPTA's new naming convention will work. (SEPTA)

During this transition, routes throughout the system will be renamed -- all bus lines will be indicated by numbers, and all metro lines will be identified by letters.

SEPTA officials, in a statement, said that these changes have already begun appearing here on SEPTA’s web pages, and throughout this year, riders will begin seeing them in more places, including on new schedules that will go into effect on Feb. 23 & 24.

For more information, see SEPTA's info on details and schedules. There is also more information available on SEPTA's Metro and New Bus Network web sites.

Here's a quick look at the changes that will be made throughout the year.

Changes to Bus Lines

Learn more at septa.org/bus

The G is becoming the 63.

is becoming the The H is becoming the 71.

is becoming the The J is becoming the 41.

is becoming the The L is becoming the 51.

is becoming the The R is becoming the 82.

is becoming the The XH is becoming the 81.

is becoming the The K bus is the only exception as, officials said, it will remain a lettered service for the time being.

In addition to the letters to numbers changes on the bus lines, SEPTA is moving toward using red to indicate frequent routes and black to indicate standard routes, officials said.

Changes to Metro Lines

Learn more at septa.org/metro

The Market-Frankford Line is becoming the L.

is becoming the The Broad Street Line is becoming the B. The Local is the B1, the Express is the B2 and the Spur is the B3.

is becoming the The Local is the B1, the Express is the B2 and the Spur is the B3. Subway-Surface Trolleys are becoming the T. The 10 is the T1, the 34 is the T2, the 13 is the T3, the 11 is the T4, and the 36 is the T5.

are becoming the The 10 is the T1, the 34 is the T2, the 13 is the T3, the 11 is the T4, and the 36 is the T5. The Route 15 Trolley is becoming the G.

is becoming the The Media-Sharon Hill Line is becoming the D. The 101 is the D1, and the 102 is the D2.

is becoming the The 101 is the D1, and the 102 is the D2. The Norristown High Speed Line is becoming the M.

These updates will continue to roll out through the year and, SEPTA officials said this will include in-person changes like new signage.